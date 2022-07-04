Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,774 Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,774 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $7,358,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CION Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $5,546,000. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CION Investment by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 313,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $3,269,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $2,280,000. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CION Investment from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of CION opened at $8.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90. CION Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.68 million for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 8.18%.

In other CION Investment news, CFO Keith S. Franz bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Breakstone acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 28,360 shares of company stock valued at $301,129 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

