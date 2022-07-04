Insider Buying: Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Director Purchases 1,325 Shares of Stock

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) Director Mark L. Lipson bought 1,325 shares of Source Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.83 per share, with a total value of $50,124.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,060.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Source Capital stock opened at $38.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.58. Source Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $47.50.

Get Source Capital alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Source Capital during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Source Capital during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Source Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Source Capital by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 17.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Source Capital (Get Rating)

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.