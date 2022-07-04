Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) CEO William Crager Buys 920 Shares

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) CEO William Crager acquired 920 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $49,486.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 306,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,472,703.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $52.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -188.56 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.18 and its 200-day moving average is $71.50. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $85.99.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $321.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.83 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 10.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENV. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

About Envestnet (Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.