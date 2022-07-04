Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Garmin by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $98.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.40. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $92.53 and a 1 year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. Garmin’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.61%.

About Garmin (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

