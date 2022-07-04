Xponance Inc. Boosts Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,640 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,658 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 68.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,174 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 62.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 415,918 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2,740.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $58.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.89 and its 200-day moving average is $75.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.18. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $123.18.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WYNN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.58.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

