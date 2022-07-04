Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Exelixis by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,943,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,326,000 after buying an additional 514,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Exelixis by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,299,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,548,000 after buying an additional 692,622 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Exelixis by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,222,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,181,000 after buying an additional 2,089,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,116,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,255,000 after buying an additional 109,609 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,995,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,047,000 after buying an additional 563,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $342,566.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 239,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,085.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lance Willsey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 424,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,339,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXEL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of EXEL opened at $21.57 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.22 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.77%. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

