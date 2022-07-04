Xponance Inc. Acquires 805 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 15.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 63,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 20.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 13,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $63.75 on Monday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.42 and its 200 day moving average is $65.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.01%.

Edison International Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.