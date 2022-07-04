Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.05% of Hawaiian worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HA. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 280,815 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 407,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 89,887 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $1,458,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $837,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Hawaiian by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 31,268 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $14.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $751.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $24.86.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($2.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by ($0.03). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $477.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.85) EPS. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 161.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HA. StockNews.com raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

