Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 54.57 ($0.67).

LLOY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 61 ($0.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 67 ($0.82) to GBX 61 ($0.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 45 ($0.55) to GBX 44 ($0.54) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 52 ($0.64) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Harmeen Mehta acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £8,600 ($10,550.85). Also, insider William Chalmers acquired 149,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £64,461.30 ($79,083.92).

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 42.68 ($0.52) on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 56 ($0.69). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 47.27. The company has a market cap of £29.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.86.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

