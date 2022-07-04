Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,748.20 ($21.45).

Several research firms recently weighed in on STB. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,820 ($22.33) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,899 ($23.30) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

In other news, insider David McCreadie purchased 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,100 ($13.50) per share, for a total transaction of £19,888 ($24,399.46).

LON STB opened at GBX 1,092 ($13.40) on Wednesday. Secure Trust Bank has a twelve month low of GBX 1,021 ($12.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,420 ($17.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £203.93 million and a PE ratio of 439.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,146.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,236.83.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

