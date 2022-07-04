Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.14.

DB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $15.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.00 ($14.89) to €15.00 ($15.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.50 ($13.30) to €13.00 ($13.83) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 120.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,912,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,529 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 265.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 183,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 133,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,698,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,975,000 after buying an additional 44,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 133,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 4.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.1473 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

