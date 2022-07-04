Short Interest in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Increases By 22.2%

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 5,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $75.29 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.62 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 50.14%.

In other news, Director James R. Zarley acquired 7,069 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.56 per share, with a total value of $498,788.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $156,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

