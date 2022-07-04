Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 114,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 376.4% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 55,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 43,749 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $447,000.

Shares of CPZ opened at 16.43 on Monday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of 15.78 and a twelve month high of 21.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is 19.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

