MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 17,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE MCR opened at $6.37 on Monday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $8.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

MFS Charter Income Trust Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

