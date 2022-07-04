Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 950 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at $204,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.7% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $76.41 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

