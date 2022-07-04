Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UVV. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Universal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,226,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Universal by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 19,962 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Universal in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Universal by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Universal by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal alerts:

Shares of UVV stock opened at $60.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.12. Universal Co. has a one year low of $46.24 and a one year high of $64.13.

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $646.97 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.91%.

In related news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $225,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,244.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $127,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $605,640. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.