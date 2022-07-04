Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 115 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.24.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $197.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.78 and a 200-day moving average of $265.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $159.54 and a twelve month high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

