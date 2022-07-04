Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes Position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DWAS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $567,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000.

Shares of DWAS stock opened at $68.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.02. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.22 and a fifty-two week high of $100.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

