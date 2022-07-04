Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,558 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 314,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 250.9% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,571,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,578 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at $8,637,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Synovus Financial by 184.2% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 6,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $36.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.02. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 35.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.22%.

In other Synovus Financial news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,545.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,290.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNV. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.17.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

