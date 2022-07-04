Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,520,000 after buying an additional 1,694,994 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,763,000 after buying an additional 1,307,711 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 923,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,752,000 after buying an additional 430,607 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 600,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,450,000 after buying an additional 370,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,747,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA opened at $39.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.39. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.