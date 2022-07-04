Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $541,000 Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,928,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,011,000 after purchasing an additional 691,883 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,310,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,901,000 after purchasing an additional 675,694 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 784,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,552,000 after purchasing an additional 243,227 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,929,000 after purchasing an additional 105,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 612,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,772,000 after purchasing an additional 100,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

SCCO stock opened at $50.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average is $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $48.41 and a 1 year high of $79.32.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 42.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.87%.

A number of analysts have commented on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.88.

Southern Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.