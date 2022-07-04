Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.4% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $138.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.64.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.