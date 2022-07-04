State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,338 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.79.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $51.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.55. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,663.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

