SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Major Shareholder Acquires $67,230.95 in Stock

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 6,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $67,230.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,669.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Neil Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Neil Gagnon purchased 18,274 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $206,861.68.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Neil Gagnon purchased 22,538 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $239,578.94.

On Thursday, June 16th, Neil Gagnon purchased 33,080 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $311,944.40.

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $10.93 on Monday. SecureWorks Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $26.89. The firm has a market cap of $927.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.90 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SCWX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SecureWorks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after buying an additional 36,168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 254,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 74,511 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,505,000. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

