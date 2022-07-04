Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Short Interest Update

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the May 31st total of 105,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of TCBX stock opened at $22.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.72. Third Coast Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Third Coast Bancshares will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 235.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 17.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.
About Third Coast Bancshares (Get Rating)
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.