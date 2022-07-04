Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Short Interest Update

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the May 31st total of 105,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of TCBX stock opened at $22.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.72. Third Coast Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Third Coast Bancshares will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

TCBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 235.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 17.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

