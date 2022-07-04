Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Director David B. Musket Sells 28,215 Shares

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) Director David B. Musket sold 28,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $106,370.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,056.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CAPR opened at $3.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 5.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71. Capricor Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Capricor Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAPR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 54,260 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 52,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

