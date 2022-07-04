Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,725.64 ($33.44).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,000 ($36.81) target price on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,975 ($36.50) target price on Shell in a report on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($36.81) price objective on Shell in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($31.30) price objective on Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,850 ($34.97) price objective on Shell in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,173.50 ($26.67) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £161.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 960.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,256.39. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,459.24 ($30.17).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.24. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.55%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

