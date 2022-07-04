Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman Sells 12,000 Shares

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 704,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,029,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Thomas Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 3,517 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $42,239.17.

On Friday, June 17th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 12,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $134,160.00.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $11.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.73. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $23.50.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 56.68% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $345.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ALHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

