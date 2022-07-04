Khozema Shipchandler Sells 1,765 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $143,141.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,416,919.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,330 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $325,041.30.

On Monday, May 16th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total value of $281,981.94.

TWLO opened at $85.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.47 and a 200-day moving average of $155.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.61. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.14 and a 12-month high of $412.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. On average, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWLO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lowered Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth $295,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 14.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its position in Twilio by 65.1% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Twilio by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

