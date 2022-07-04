Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Buys $164,350.62 in Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) Director Gregory Paul Hannon bought 28,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $164,350.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,624,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,880,597.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gregory Paul Hannon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Gregory Paul Hannon bought 34,600 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $183,726.00.

NYSE:KFS opened at $5.69 on Monday. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $137.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.64 and a beta of -0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37.

Kingsway Financial Services ( NYSE:KFS Get Rating ) (TSE:KFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.12 million for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 163.46% and a negative net margin of 3.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFS. Stilwell Value LLC increased its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,218,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,560,000 after buying an additional 301,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 79,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kingsway Financial Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

