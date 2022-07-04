Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.10.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CS. Redburn Partners downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.50 to CHF 9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 11 to CHF 8 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of CS stock opened at $5.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.29). Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is -5.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 160,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 297,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

