Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.78.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Samsara to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Samsara from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Samsara to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $769,981.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 264,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Samsara by 61.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Samsara by 84.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOT stock opened at $12.39 on Monday. Samsara has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $31.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.39.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $142.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

