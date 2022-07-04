Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Short Interest Down 25.6% in June

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the May 31st total of 107,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sypris Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

SYPR stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. Sypris Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $49.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYPR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $4,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.