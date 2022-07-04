Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the May 31st total of 3,430,000 shares. Currently, 11.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 626,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STRO shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $23.70.

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.08). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 345,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 216,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 21,993 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,855,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,606,000 after buying an additional 60,310 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

