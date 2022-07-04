Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Catalent by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,357,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

NYSE:CTLT opened at $107.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.34 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.05.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CTLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

Catalent Profile (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.