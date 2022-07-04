Ellevest Inc. Raises Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $147.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $133.37 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.39.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.71%.
FRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.29.
About First Republic Bank (Get Rating)
First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
