Ellevest Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.36 per share, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,244.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Chhabra sold 12,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $856,764.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,988.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,514 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FELE opened at $73.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.62 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.75%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

