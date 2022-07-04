Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 660 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ST. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,281,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ST shares. TheStreet cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

In related news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $87,858.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,947.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $40.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $40.22 and a 12-month high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $975.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.