CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in CF Industries by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CF opened at $85.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.21. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. CF Industries’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Consumer Edge cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

