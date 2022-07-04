Ellevest Inc. Sells 534 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

NYSE LW opened at $71.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.99. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $81.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.