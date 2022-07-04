Ellevest Inc. Sells 680 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,253,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,385,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,271,000 after buying an additional 107,198 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,286,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,959,000 after buying an additional 1,179,093 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,109,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,540,000 after buying an additional 368,345 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,005,000 after purchasing an additional 144,062 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Shares of FLS opened at $28.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.54. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $821.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

