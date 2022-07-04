Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,245,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,262,000 after buying an additional 591,626 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $35,444,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,772,000 after buying an additional 468,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,278,000 after purchasing an additional 301,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

SCI opened at $70.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.70. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $53.64 and a 12 month high of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $394.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $180,035.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 12,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $841,230.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,067,880.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,279 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

