Ellevest Inc. Raises Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 605.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ES. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.38.

ES stock opened at $87.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.45. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.82%.

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,953 shares of company stock valued at $995,989. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

