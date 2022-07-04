Ellevest Inc. Purchases 359 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 97.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,466,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 790,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,659,000 after purchasing an additional 30,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAT opened at $30.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.15.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

AAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $35.00 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.45 per share, with a total value of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,698 shares in the company, valued at $63,603,106.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 9,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.37 per share, for a total transaction of $340,047.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,009,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,059,709.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 110,811 shares of company stock worth $3,622,831. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

