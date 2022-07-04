Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 2,774 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RA. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1,374.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000.

Shares of NYSE RA opened at $18.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.33. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $22.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

