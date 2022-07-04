Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 657.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 18,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 15,926 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $524,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 451.6% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 137,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,829,000 after buying an additional 112,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 215,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $23,689,003.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,400.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.38, for a total value of $2,809,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,565,996.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 478,320 shares of company stock worth $50,999,100. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $80.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.91. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.75 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HZNP. Oppenheimer began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.30.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

