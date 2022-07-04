Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 257 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,773,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 613,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,954,000 after purchasing an additional 97,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,671,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $68.66 on Monday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2,288.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $86.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,296.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,431,980 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

NARI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

