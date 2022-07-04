iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,711,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares during the period. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000.
NASDAQ IEF opened at $103.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.44. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $97.99 and a 12-month high of $118.63.
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
