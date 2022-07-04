Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,827,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,157,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,617,000 after acquiring an additional 438,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,610,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at $49,331,800.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,850 shares of company stock worth $30,289,084. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $195.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.28, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.12 and its 200 day moving average is $170.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.41.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

