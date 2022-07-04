Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656,103 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.05% of Nomad Foods worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 15,725 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,537,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 769,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,532,000 after acquiring an additional 117,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $20.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.70. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $822.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

